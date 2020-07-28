First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 45,743 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

