First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Zuora worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 89.8% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 222,879 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 912,185 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 782,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Zuora stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.