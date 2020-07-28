First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,671,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $506,457,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

