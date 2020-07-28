First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,552 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $38,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $205.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.