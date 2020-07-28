First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 24.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

