FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after acquiring an additional 297,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,218,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

FE opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

