FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.21.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.33.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 293.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.