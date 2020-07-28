FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

