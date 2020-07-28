Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $70.28 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 25517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,185,399 shares of company stock worth $317,569,005. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

