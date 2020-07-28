Fortis Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE FTS opened at $39.71 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,693,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 297.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,704,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,604 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 16.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 97.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,636,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,872 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

