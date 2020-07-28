Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $33,200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 103,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

