Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA opened at €33.90 ($38.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.12. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.