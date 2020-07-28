freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($17.64) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.76 ($21.08).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €14.28 ($16.04) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.97. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.