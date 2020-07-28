Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.