Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €94.85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($106.57) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.01 ($93.27).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €76.98 ($86.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($91.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.40.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

