Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.83

Shares of Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $26.82. Fujitsu shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 5,459 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fujitsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

