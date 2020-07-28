Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 11505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $87,213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 266,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 244,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of -2,646,000.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

