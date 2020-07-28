Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.62 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.00% from the company’s current price.

NDVAF opened at $0.20 on Friday. VIVO Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get VIVO Cannabis alerts:

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

Indiva Limited produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis pre-rolls, flowers, capsules, oils, and edible products; concentrates, extracts, and topicals; and cannabis sugar, salt, and chocolates, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the INDIVA, Bhang, Wana, Ruby, Sapphire, and Gems brands.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.