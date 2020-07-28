Genocea Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 136 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

