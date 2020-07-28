Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $22.66 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72.

