Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 803.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 112,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.81 million, a P/E ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.