Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.36. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 395,844 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

