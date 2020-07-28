Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT Raised to $10.75

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLUU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.23.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

