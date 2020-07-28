Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,417,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,529,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 436,104 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,740,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 402,193 shares during the last quarter.

GEM opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

