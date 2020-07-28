Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

