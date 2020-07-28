Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1,898.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 110.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $535.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

