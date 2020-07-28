Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.84, approximately 5,155,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 1,446,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hasbro by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

