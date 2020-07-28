HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

