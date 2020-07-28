Head to Head Contrast: BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) versus ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR $1.58 billion 2.63 $81.39 million $1.50 43.93 ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 5.16 $1.75 billion $1.44 32.41

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR. ATLAS COPCO AB/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 15.23% 29.89% 13.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR 1 3 3 0 2.29 ATLAS COPCO AB/S 2 6 2 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women. The company also provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal brand names. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic assembly tools, electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting tools and rivets for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, and grinders; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as offers specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

