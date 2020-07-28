Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $146.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.