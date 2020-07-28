Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

