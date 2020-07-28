Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 311 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

