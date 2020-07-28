Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$20.39 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 3.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

