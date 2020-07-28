Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $150.76 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

