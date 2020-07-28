Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Honeywell International stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

