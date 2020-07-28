Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $6,341,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $368,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

