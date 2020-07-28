HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HP were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HP by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,825,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

