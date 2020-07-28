HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 133,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.