Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.75

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $18.59. Husqvarna shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 718 shares.

HSQVY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

