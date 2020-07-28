Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.19. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

