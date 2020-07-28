Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $186.51 on Friday. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $101,406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Icon by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Icon by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

