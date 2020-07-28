IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.56.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMPINJ Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

