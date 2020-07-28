Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

INCY stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.