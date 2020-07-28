INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingenico S.A. operates as a provider of payment solutions. It offers solutions for electronic payment transactions including hardware, software and services across all channels (point of sale, mobile, online). The Company operates under through three businesses, Smart Terminals, Payment Services and Mobile Solutions. Ingenico operates smart terminals under the Ingenico Smart terminals brand. It offers Ingenico Payment Services for digital transactions that enable merchants manage, collect, secure their payments, and prevent fraud on any digital transaction. The Company provides an end-to-end mobile commerce platform enabling customers of various sizes to deliver enterprise level mobile point of sale solutions under the Ingenico Mobile Solutions brand name. Ingenico S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INGIY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

INGIY opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

