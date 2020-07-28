Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

