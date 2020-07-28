Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.