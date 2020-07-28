Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Hold Rating from Charter Equity

Charter Equity restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine cut Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

