Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $49.03, but opened at $50.59. Zacks Investment Research now has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 2,364,661 shares.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

