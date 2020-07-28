International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

