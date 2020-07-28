Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $17.40. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $493.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

